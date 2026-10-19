In wildlife photography, we often see photos depicting the photographer’s or a hunting animal’s perspective. But this unique image of a hungry polar bear, captured from a seal’s perspective, is nothing short of a nightmarish scene.

The frame was created by Norwegian photographer Audun Rikardsen, who rigged a Canon EOS 6D DSLR directly beneath a seal’s breathing hole on Arctic drift ice, with a motion sensor also set up to fire the shutter.

A few hours later, a hungry polar bear stuck its head in, searching for its next meal, capturing what can only be described as the last thing a seal would ever want to see.

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(Image credit: Audun Rikardsen / courtesy of Our Nature Photo & Video Award)

Rikardsen's gear and settings

Canon EOS 6D

Canon EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM

f/9

Rikardsen’s image, aptly titled A Seal’s Nightmare, was recently crowned Image of the Year at the Our Nature Photo & Video Award 2026. The photographer told the contest organizers that he had to wait nine hours to retrieve his camera to check the footage, as the polar bear had decided to take a nap on the ice for nine hours.

This year’s Our Nature Award announced winners across a range of wildlife photography categories.

Saving Orangutans – Alain Schroeder (Image credit: Alain Schroeder / courtesy of Our Nature Photo & Video Award)

In the “Stories or Portfolio” category, Belgian photojournalist Alain Schroeder took first place. His series documented daily life at a clinic operated by the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP), Indonesia, where conservationists here help rehabilitate and prepare rescued, injured, and formerly captive orangutans for return to the wild.

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And in the “Our Nature – Air” category, Czech photographer Jan Pokluda placed first with a frame depicting a great spotted woodpecker feeding its chick in what he told the contest organizers was an “unusually low” nesting cavity in the trunk of an old oak tree.

The Busy Feeder – Jan Pokluda (Image credit: Jan Pokluda / courtesy of Our Nature Photo & Video Award)

All of the winners from this year’s Our Nature Photo & Video Award 2026 can be seen on the contest’s official website. Speaking about his winning image, Audun Rikardsen said: “When I finally saw the image, I knew I had captured the polar bear photograph I had dreamed of for years.”

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