This rare Leica MP-33 just sold for nearly $700,000 – but a 1938 camera delivered the biggest auction surprise

Rare Leica cameras have once again commanded extraordinary prices at auction, with a black-paint Leica MP-33 selling for €600,000, or approximately $696,000, during Leitz Photographica Auction 48 in Wetzlar, Germany.

Held at the World of Leica on June 13, the auction brought together some of the rarest and most historically important Leica cameras in existence. While the MP-33 was the headline lot, it was far from the only camera to achieve a staggering result.

Produced in 1957, the Leica MP-33 is one of just 402 original M Professional cameras ever made, with only 141 finished in black paint. The model was developed following requests from prominent American press photographers, including Alfred Eisenstaedt and David Douglas Duncan, who wanted an M-series camera capable of being used with the Leicavit rapid winder.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The example sold at auction was originally delivered to Brandt in Sweden on July 29, 1957. It came with a matching black-paint Leicavit and a brass-mount Summicron 50mm f/2 lens, helping it reach a final price of €600,000 (approximately $696,000) including the buyer’s premium.

Another major result came from the Leica Ig prototype carrying the wonderfully distinctive serial number 750000. Produced around 1953, the experimental screw-mount camera combines design and construction elements from the Leica Ic, If, and Ig, including an unusual raised flash platform. It ultimately sold for €540,000 - roughly $627,000.

However, the biggest surprise of the auction was a black-paint Leica IIIb from 1938. Leica IIIb cameras are normally found in chrome, but Leica’s archives show that only five black-paint examples were produced and shipped to New York. Estimated at between €32,000 and €36,000, around $37,000 to $42,000, the camera eventually sold for an incredible €312,000 ( $362,000)

It was not only Leica’s earliest cameras attracting attention. A Leica MP 10323 Meister Edition Berlin outfit from 2017, one of only 10 produced, sold for €132,000, approximately $153,000. Its original estimate had been just €26,000 to €30,000, or roughly $30,000 to $35,000.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Leica M6 Black Paint Leitz Auction Set also demonstrated the growing demand for modern limited editions. Originally released in 2023 for €25,980, around $30,000, the set sold for €48,000, approximately $56,000. Meanwhile, the Leica M Edition 70 achieved €36,000, or around $42,000, comfortably exceeding its original €22,500 retail price.

A bright-green prototype of the Leica M10-P Safari was also sold as a charity lot. Engraved P08/08 beneath its base plate, the prototype achieved €16,000, approximately $18,600, with the full proceeds going to the Austrian charity Licht ins Dunkel.

These prices may appear astonishing, but they show that enthusiasm for rare Leica cameras remains incredibly strong. What is particularly interesting is that collectors are no longer concentrating solely on historic models; recent limited editions and prototypes are rapidly becoming serious collector’s pieces in their own right.

Leitz Photographica Auction will return later this year, with its Perspectives photography auction taking place in Vienna on October 9, followed by Leitz Photographica Auction 49 at Leica Welt in Wetzlar on November 28.