You NEED this $5 gadget in your camera bag!

Over the years we've accumulated all manner of gimmicks and gadgets that sit unused and unloved in drawers, but this one is genuinely useful: the Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool.

The size of a credit card, this handy gadget boasts 13 different tools – which may well save your bacon when you're on location shooting outdoors, or even when working in the studio, making it one of the best camera accessories:

• Sunny 16 rule guide

• Saw blade

• Flathead screwdriver

• Phillip screwdriver

• 2 x wrenches

• Blade

• Prybar nail puller

• Direction auxiliary

• Bottle opener

• Butterfly screw wrench

• Ruler

• Keyhole

Obviously tools like wrenches and screwdrivers can be invaluable when you need to maintain or make adjustments to your kit, and having a bottle opener at the ready is always going to come in handy (photography is thirsty work, after all).

(Image credit: Kikkerland)

We also could have done with a saw blade on more than one occasion when we've had duct tape on a shoot, but had nothing to actually cut it with when we needed to tape something down.

Of course, the most useful thing to photographers – especially those who shoot film – is going to be the handy reference graphic illustrating the Sunny 16 rule. This is a tried and tested piece of photographic knowledge that enables you to meter for daylight to get an accurate exposure without using your camera's meter (or, indeed, without using a handheld light meter).

In short, on a clear sunny day you can set your aperture at f/16 and your shutter speed will be a reciprocal of your ISO (so if you're shooting at ISO100, your shutter will need to be 1/100 sec). The graphic helps you make calculations for other weather conditions and apertures as well.

The Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool is available now for $5 / £5 from Kikkerland and select camera gear retailers.

Read more:

Best film cameras

Best film for 35mm cameras

Best light meter for photography

How to use a light meter for photography