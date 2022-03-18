You NEED this $5 gadget in your camera bag!

By published

This $5 gadget has everything from the Sunny 16 rule to screwdrivers and sawblades – it's a must for your camera bag

Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Over the years we've accumulated all manner of gimmicks and gadgets that sit unused and unloved in drawers, but this one is genuinely useful: the Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool. 

The size of a credit card, this handy gadget boasts 13 different tools – which may well save your bacon when you're on location shooting outdoors, or even when working in the studio, making it one of the best camera accessories

• Sunny 16 rule guide
• Saw blade
• Flathead screwdriver
• Phillip screwdriver
• 2 x wrenches
• Blade
• Prybar nail puller
• Direction auxiliary
• Bottle opener
• Butterfly screw wrench
• Ruler
• Keyhole

Obviously tools like wrenches and screwdrivers can be invaluable when you need to maintain or make adjustments to your kit, and having a bottle opener at the ready is always going to come in handy (photography is thirsty work, after all).

(Image credit: Kikkerland)

We also could have done with a saw blade on more than one occasion when we've had duct tape on a shoot, but had nothing to actually cut it with when we needed to tape something down.

Of course, the most useful thing to photographers – especially those who shoot film – is going to be the handy reference graphic illustrating the Sunny 16 rule. This is a tried and tested piece of photographic knowledge that enables you to meter for daylight to get an accurate exposure without using your camera's meter (or, indeed, without using a handheld light meter). 

In short, on a clear sunny day you can set your aperture at f/16 and your shutter speed will be a reciprocal of your ISO (so if you're shooting at ISO100, your shutter will need to be 1/100 sec). The graphic helps you make calculations for other weather conditions and apertures as well. 

The Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool is available now for $5 / £5 from Kikkerland and select camera gear retailers. 

Read more: 

Best film cameras
Best film for 35mm cameras
Best light meter for photography
How to use a light meter for photography

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles