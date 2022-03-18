You NEED this $5 gadget in your camera bag!

Over the years we've accumulated all manner of gimmicks and gadgets that sit unused and unloved in drawers, but this one is genuinely useful: the Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool.
The size of a credit card, this handy gadget boasts 13 different tools – which may well save your bacon when you're on location shooting outdoors, or even when working in the studio, making it one of the best camera accessories:
• Sunny 16 rule guide
• Saw blade
• Flathead screwdriver
• Phillip screwdriver
• 2 x wrenches
• Blade
• Prybar nail puller
• Direction auxiliary
• Bottle opener
• Butterfly screw wrench
• Ruler
• Keyhole
Obviously tools like wrenches and screwdrivers can be invaluable when you need to maintain or make adjustments to your kit, and having a bottle opener at the ready is always going to come in handy (photography is thirsty work, after all).
We also could have done with a saw blade on more than one occasion when we've had duct tape on a shoot, but had nothing to actually cut it with when we needed to tape something down.
Of course, the most useful thing to photographers – especially those who shoot film – is going to be the handy reference graphic illustrating the Sunny 16 rule. This is a tried and tested piece of photographic knowledge that enables you to meter for daylight to get an accurate exposure without using your camera's meter (or, indeed, without using a handheld light meter).
In short, on a clear sunny day you can set your aperture at f/16 and your shutter speed will be a reciprocal of your ISO (so if you're shooting at ISO100, your shutter will need to be 1/100 sec). The graphic helps you make calculations for other weather conditions and apertures as well.
The Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool is available now for $5 / £5 from Kikkerland and select camera gear retailers.
Read more:
Best film cameras
Best film for 35mm cameras
Best light meter for photography
How to use a light meter for photography