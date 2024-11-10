What can videogame developers AI teach wildlife cameras? "Equal representation"

By
published

There may not be enough images of rare species for AI to idntify them on trail cameras, so why not create them?

Sample footage from the game “Horizon” developed by Guerrilla Games
Sample footage from the game “Horizon” developed by Guerrilla Games (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Artificial intelligence programs for camera trap image recognition have become pretty good at identifying commonly seen wildlife, but they struggle with rare species due to a lack of available learning materials.

To tackle this issue, one scientist believes that the future of AI recognition of rare animals lies in the gaming world.

