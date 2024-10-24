Watch live coverage of NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 return to Earth with a splash

By
published

Tune in to watch the four astronauts touch down off the coast of Florida after a seven month research mission aboard the International Space Station

Commander Matthew Dominick, a keen astrophotographer, pilot Michael Barratt, and mission specialists Jeanette Epps and Alexander Grebenkin
Commander Matthew Dominick, a keen astrophotographer, pilot Michael Barratt, and mission specialists Jeanette Epps and Alexander Grebenkin (Image credit: NASA)

After over seven months at the International Space Station (ISS), the NASA SpaceX Crew-8 will come back down to Earth tomorrow, 25 October 2024, and you can watch the "splashdown" live through NASA’s website.

Commander Matthew Dominick, a keen astrophotographer, pilot Michael Barratt, and mission specialists Jeanette Epps and Alexander Grebenkin launched in to space on 04 March, and have spent the last seven months conducting scientific research from their orbiting laboratory, and will return with important and time-sensitive information.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles