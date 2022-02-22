Upgrade your studio or location lighting with amazing savings of up to $400

Lighting is a vital part in any photographic application. If you want to get into studio photography or produce stunning portraits out in the field, then you are going to have to invest in great lighting. And there has never been a better time, thanks to Adorama's exclusive semi-annual lighting sale that can help you save up to $400!

Making sure you have the correct lighting for portraiture, whether in the studio or out on location, can make a huge difference in how your images will look and also the mood you want to portray.

As you would expect there are many kinds of lighting options around, each giving a unique look and feel to every image you take; some can be used for specific applications, and others are great all-round devices. Within this list we have showcased the best lighting deals for any budget and for various applications to help make your buying journey that little be easier.

Flashpoint Zoom R2 TTL for Nikon| was $259 |now $209

SAVE $50 This great on-camera flash is fully compatible with the Nikon TTL system, and delivers a more natural circular flash spread than ordinary rectangular speed lights. It benefits from an internal interchangeable lithium-ion battery boasting up to 480 full power shots.

Flashpoint Xplor 400 kit| was $873 |now $673

SAVE $200 This state-of-the-art lithium-powered monolight weighs in at just over 4 pounds, but don't let the diminutive size fool you. Under the lustrous exterior comes a lot of pro features, without the overhead.

Flashpoint Xplor 1200 kit| was $1,599 |now $1,199

SAVE $400 A great option for the rapid-fire fashion photographer with flash duration on their minds, the wedding master with a massive dance hall or cathedral, and the commercial studio shooter with a longing for color supremacy. This does it all!

Flashpoint Xplor 300 2-pack| was $998 |now $819

SAVE $180 The 300 Pro boasts complete camera system real-time autosensing for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fuji, Pentax, and Micro Four Thirds. The inbuilt R2 2.4GHz radio receiver is fully compatible with the entire Flashpoint R2 family of wireless radio-enabled strobes.

