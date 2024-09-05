Unistellar upgrades smart telescopes to show the true colors of the universe

By
published

Smart telescope maker announces Vivid Vision tech will add detail, color, and authenticity to deep-sky objects

Unistellar Vivid Color launch at IFA
Vivid Vision will be a free firmware update for all current Uinstellar smart telescopes, such as the eVscope 2. (Image credit: Unistellar)

French smart telescope maker Unistellar used IFA 2024 to announce a new image processing technology that promises to reveal more color and detail in deep-sky objects, including galaxies, star clusters and faint nebula.

Unistellar's new Vivid Vision Signal Processing technology, which will be available in October as a free firmware update across its suite of smart telescopes, will add an optional enhancement to each image, which will take two minutes to complete. Vivid Vision uses the latest data on the color of stars collected by the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, which has spent the last decade mapping the motions, luminosity, temperature and composition of stars. 

Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Astrophotography expert

Jamie has been writing about all aspects of technology for over 14 years, producing content for sites like TechRadar, T3, Forbes, Mashable, MSN, South China Morning Post, and BBC Wildlife, BBC Focus and BBC Sky At Night magazines. 

As the editor for www.WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, he has a wealth of enthusiasm and expertise for all things astrophotography, from capturing the Perseid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipses and ring of fire eclipses, photographing the moon and blood moon and more.

He also brings a great deal of knowledge on action cameras, 360 cameras, AI cameras, camera backpacks, telescopes, gimbals, tripods and all manner of photography equipment. 

