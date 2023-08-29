This AI photo booth turns your images into dream-like memories

If you're of a certain age you will remember that photobooths of old where you went to get a quick picture for your passport or a fun snap to remember a great day with your loved one or friends. And if you were lucky you might have got some red theatre-style curtains either side, well that is all about to change.

Thanks to an NYC-based physical and digital photo booth company OutSnapped has announced and launched the company's first-to-market patent-pending AI photo booth technology.

This photo booth uses artificial intelligence to generate photos in real time that can turn single moments into what the company is marketing as "immersive experiences".

With analytics and audience engagement tools built in, this AI photo booth offers infinite possibilities for event planners, retail pop-ups, and more to create viral content that centers around their audience.

OutSnapped’s new technology breaks free of the limitations of photo filters. With just a single photo of a person, the AI can render realistic imagery of that person’s AI avatar in any setting.

From riding a horse on a beach in Bali to corporate headshots in a boardroom in an outfit that radiates confidence, this photo booth can change your appearance and your surroundings.

Once your photo is taken in front of a green screen, the image is beamed to Outsnapped AI platform - and then the fun begins with each photo being processed based on your specifications. Designed to be used at corporate events, the company hiring the system can add in its own props and logos to help customize the experience. The AI images are then automatically sent to the photo subjects' phones - so they can immediately be shared on social media.

(Image credit: OutSnapped)

Nicholas Rhodes, Founder and CEO has this to say about the launch:

“Over the last twenty years as a highly sought-after event photographer and blogger, I have witnessed and helped shape how brands, media, and the public create and interact with images online. The new OutSnapped AI photo booth represents a tectonic shift that will forever change the way memories are recorded. We’re so excited to work with companies to reimagine the future of experiential marketing.”

Whether you are a fan of AI or you think it is ruing the whole photography industry, we have all used AI at some point in our lives to make it easier, some without even knowing it, and when you want a quick snap to remember a wonderful trip this new AI photo booth could bring the glamour to highlight your event.