The old conundrum: 24 or 36 exposures? My 'first-world' struggle with film photography

I've been an avid shooter of film for a very long time, in fact, I've seen film go in and out of fashion, and back into its resurgence which we are all seeing today and I have always had this first-world problem of knowing what film should I take and shoot, but more importantly what number of exposures do I really need for a shoot or while just on a stroll?

Sometimes I really enjoy shooting 36 exposures and it feels right on that day, but there are many times when I wish I just used a 24-exposure roll and I feel I've shot enough for what I want to achieve, and then I'm stuck in a limbo of do I want to finish this roll or if I save it, what am I going to shoot with the leftover shots, and do I really want to wait and see the images I've already shot!

AgfaPhoto APX 400 shot on a Leica M2 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

While this is a very 'first-world' problem, I am positive I cannot be alone, always asking myself this old conundrum "Do I shoot 24 or 36?" - there are many manufacturers that still produce 24-exposure roll film – such as Kodak and Ilford – but I feel the 'go-to' is the standard 36-exp  and while having more photos on a roll of film is a good thing, especially has color prices have skyrocketed, actually having more than you need in my situations is a hindrance, rather than a help!

I personally find that 24 is just the right number when I'm on a stroll or out and about and feel I would like to take images, I also find, and maybe this is an age thing that with a 24-exposure roll I often remember what I have shot, rather than scratching my head after shooting a 36 -exp roll. 

Kodak UltraMax 400 shot on a Lecia M-A (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

24-exposure rolls are also a great place to start for anyone wanting to try out a new film stock they aren't familiar with, it gives you enough latitude in time to take varying images either when shooting street photography or landscapes while out and about on an adventure.

It is also a great number while doing home developing, as it lets you quickly see the results of your hard work, much easier to load into your development take, than the long pile of 36 exposure film that always tried to get tangled up.

AgfaPhoto APX 400 shot on a Leica M2 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

Honestly, this isn't a rant against 36-exposure film, I have tonnes of the stuff lying around and I do shoot it a lot, but I do find that once my 24 frames are up frames 25-36 take an age! 

Because of this personal annoyance, I have decided to go back to bulk-loading my film - something I never thought I'd say again, especially in 2024! And yes, I will be loading 24 frames into my film canisters.

