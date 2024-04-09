The most powerful photography exhibition I’ve ever seen goes beyond sight

By Kalum Carter
published

Canon's incredible World Unseen campaign opens up the world of photography to the visually impaired

Canon World Unseen
(Image credit: Canon)

I have been fortunate enough to experience many photography exhibitions over the past few years but few have moved me as much as Canon World Unseen.

Last week, I had the opportunity to attend Canon's latest exhibition titled World Unseen, an exhibition designed as an immersive experience for the visually impaired audience. I have always been passionate about inclusivity and accessibility in the arts, and I recognize how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy photography with little by way of obstacles. I also realize that this privilege can sometimes make me oblivious to the challenges faced by others who do not have the same access. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles