Samsung's new music frame isn't The Frame but is a photo frame – confused?

If you're familiar with the Samsung's The Frame you'll know it's a fantastic TV that can also be used at its very own picture frame to showcase your very best images in a fine art style, you can even showcase iconic images for some of the masters of photography and the LIFE collection.

So, when you hear Samsung has released a Music Frame, shaped as a square and with a 10x8 image in the middle you naturally think this is just The Frame technology in a smaller, square format with 6 speakers attached to the back. Well... that's what we all thought, but it turns out this $399.99 music device is not a smart picture display.

It is just a photo frame that can display a single 10x8 photo (which you have to replace by hand if you want to display another). No app. No pixels. Are you confused? I am too!

Where it uses the term "Frame" this photo frame really means it – old tech, a physical print can be displayed inside a photo frame. The real point of the device is for audio lovers and I have to admit it does look like a rather neat (and discrete) bit of kit on the mantlepiece.

While it does say it's customizable, really you can only change the photo or artwork you want to display. Oh, and the color of the bezel mount from either a cream or white bezel. So two things.

While it's not the cool tech picture frame I thought it was, I guess you could display a great photo you took along with a soundtrack that was playing at the time to remind you of when you were in the moment taking the photo, or you could be even more creative and run a soundtrack so it's as tho you are still in that moment.

I don't know maybe a silly idea, but what it does do well is become a music beacon for your home or apartment. With Dolby Atmos multi-direction sound from the 6 built-in speakers it should deliver rich, deep tones for your listening pleasure.

It can also sync with Samsung TVs via Q-Sympony so you can get that true-to-life sound when watching your favorite movies or film photographers on YouTube.

It's a shame that is doesn't come with the tech built into the Samsung The Frame. Hey, maybe in the next one Samsung. Please?

