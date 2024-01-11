Roborock: The first roving robot pet camera that can pick up behind your dog!

By Dan M Lee
published

Sure, it's a robot vacuum, but it's got a camera on it and it might be able pick up some of the things your pet drops

RoboRock S8
(Image credit: RoboRock)

As someone who travels quite a bit, keeping my house clean from dust and such while I'm away can be a bit of an issue. That is why I was keen on checking out the new robot vacuum cleaners which I was at CES 2024.

If you're wondering what a robot cleaner has to do with cameras, well stay with me and I'll explain. 

The S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop are Roborock’s most technologically advanced, one-stop cleaning solutions. Roborock has introduced a unique robotic arm that enables complete corner and edge cleaning capabilities, while the RockDock Ultra maintains the robot cleaner using hot water and heated air with intelligent mop re-washing and re-mopping capabilities. 

This docking station automatically empties, refills, and dispenses detergent; washes the mop with 60°C hot water and dries with 60°C heated air to prevent odor and mildew build-up. Dirt levels are detected to optimize cleaning performance, including determining subsequent mop re-washing and conducting re-mopping where necessary.

The “New VibraRise 3.0 Mopping System” with two vibration Modules, 20mm Mop Module Lifting, and 4000 times/min high-speed sonic mopping, I'm not entirely sure what this means but hopefully, I will review one and expand on that. It seems pretty powerful too when compared to its peers; with industry-leading 10,000Pa suction power on the S8 MaxV Ultra and 8,000Pa on the S8 Max Ultra. 

In addition, the S8 MaxV Ultra is equipped with a “Hello Rocky” voice assistant (who doesn't want to say “Hello Rocky”?) It also has video calling, you can ask your vacuum cleaner to go find your pet for a two-way pet chat, or even use it to talk to other humans in the house with the camera (see, told you I'd get there) the other feature for the camera is that it's used to obstacle avoidance rather than just using LIDAR. The AI can also identify types of mess (I'm talking pet mess) and it can decide if it's going to sweep it up or not.

Roborock says the new cleaners will hit the market this year. 

We've seen brilliant pet cameras that can feed cats and dogs before, but this is a new one on us.

