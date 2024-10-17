Renowned war photojournalist Paul Lowe dies in tragic attack on a California trail

By
published

Renowned photojournalist Paul Lowe known for his work at the Siege of Sarajevo dies in a tragic attack on a California trail

Paul Lowe shown in front of his personal exhibition in the first edition of Fotoist festival in town of Pristina, Kosovo on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Konstantinos Zilos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Lowe, a celebrated photojournalist best known for his powerful images documenting the Siege of Sarajevo, has died at the age of 60 following a fatal stabbing on a California hiking trail over the weekend, according to reports from the Associated Press.

