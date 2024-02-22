Reach for the stars as Uninstellar offers a FREE Smart Solar Filter across its range

Be smart and grab a FREE Smart Solar Filter with every select purchase of Unistellar telescopes, that is a smart way to shop

If you're a keen astronomer and you're on the hunt for one of the best smart telescopes, you've got to check out Unistellar. Right now, they've got an awesome deal going on that you won't want to miss. 

With every purchase of their Odyssey Pro, Odyssey, Evscope 2, or Equimox 2, they're throwing in a FREE Smart Solar Filter valued between $199 to $249! 

It's a stellar offer that's perfect for enhancing your stargazing and taking your solar observations out of this world!

From February 15 to March 3, 2024, Unistellar is offering an incredible deal. When you purchase any of their Smart Telescopes during this time, you'll receive a FREE Smart Solar Filter valued between $199 and $249, depending on which model you choose. It's an amazing bargain that's perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their stargazing journey with a shiny new telescope.

But wait, there's more! You don't have to go directly through Unistellar to snag this fantastic offer. You can also get your hands on the FREE gift at all Unistellar retailers, including popular ones like B&H and Adorama

So don't miss out on this stellar opportunity to elevate your stargazing experience!

Why use a solar filter on your telescope?

A Smart Solar Filter is a game-changer when it comes to protecting your eyes and equipment while observing the sun. With its UV and IR filter, it enhances the quality of your solar observations, especially during eclipses. And let me tell you, with this deal, getting it for free instead of shelling out $199 to $249 is a fantastic bargain in my book!

