Pumpkin thief! Doorbell camera records pumpkin robbery ahead of Halloween

The spooky season has brought out the worst in some people, with a doorbell camera recording a thief stealing pumpkins from neighborhood porches in Benton County, Washington, USA ahead of Halloween.

An unidentified woman was recorded getting out of a car and running across the front lawn of the Benton County home, before snatching a giant pumpkin from the front porch and re-entering the car, which sped off into the night. The incident was captured on the homeowner's SimpliSafe Home Security System.

The car was witnessed driving up to a neighboring home, with the pumpkin thief committing further acts of Halloween larceny. The original victim pursued the getaway vehicle, with the robber(s) responding by hurling pumpkins out of the window while driving "recklessly".

Footage of the incident was shared on Facebook by the West Richland Police Department.

"Pumpkin thief! WRPD needs your help identifying the female seen on this home surveillance video," starts the post. "A smaller dark colored sedan parked in front of a residence in West Richland. A female passenger is seen getting out of the car, run up to the porch of the residence, takes a pumpkin, then runs back into the car. Owner of the house observed the same car go up to the neighbors home and take some of their pumpkins too.

"The owner was able to follow the small vehicle down Keene Rd. The occupants of the vehicle began to throw the pumpkins out the window as they drove with lights off and recklessly. The vehicle was described to be a smaller, possibly GEO Metro style, vehicle and black in color. Anyone who recognizes the female in this video, please call WRPD case #21-04769. 509-628-0333"

Whether it was a lighthearted Halloween prank or a theft with more sinister motives, it's a timely reminder to make sure you protect your home with a security camera!

