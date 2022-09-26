Prime Early Access Sale: When is this new Amazon sale and what we except?

Whispers started spreading about Amazon launching a second Prime Day sale months ago, but it is now official. And no it won't be called Amazon Prime Day 2, but Prime Early Access Sale… here's what we know so far:

Amazon has confirmed in a press release (opens in new tab) that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and much like its Prime Day summer sale it will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members in just 15 countries including the USA and the UK. The other countries included are Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

The retailer is pitching Prime Early Access Sale as its introduction to the holiday shopping season with hundreds of thousands of deals set to go live over 48 hour period. Taking place just six weeks before Black Friday 2022. So, this is an opportunity to spread out your seasonal spending during times of high inflation and the ongoing credit crunch.

How to make the most of Prime Early Access Sale

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you will be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Early Access Sale event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Earl Access is over? If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in the Prime Early Access Sale – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

What does this mean for Amazon Prime Day & Black Friday?

Amazon Prime Day has traditionally been in July – other than during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was launched on October 13-14, 2020, and June 21-22, 2021.

Amazon Prime Day will be unaffected we imagine by this new Prime Early Access event, and depending on how popular it might become will determine whether we see it again or not.

As for Black Friday, this Early Access event has been designed to kick start the holiday spending early, maybe we will see deals as we have on previous Black Friday Events, or Amazon will launch exclusive deals in October in the run-up to Black Friday. A lot is unknown and how it will affect others in the future. However, it is likely that this will be an Amazon-only event with major retailers on the site sticking to their guns for the main Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, that over recent years have grown into week-long events.



