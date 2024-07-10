Prime Day dashcam deals 2024 – early deals are ready to roll!

It's official: Amazon Prime Day deals will start dropping for two days on July 16-17. But we're already excited because there are some excellent deals on dashcams at Amazon that are too good to ignore even before the big day - with Thinkware in particular slashing the cost of several of its best-selling dashboard cameras.

The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.

However, having a Prime subscription (which costs just $9.99 a month / £8.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional Prime perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

US Prime Day dashcam deals

Thinkware F70 PRO | was $99.99 | now $79.99

Save $20 One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi. US deal

Nextbase 122 Dashcam | was $59.99 | now $36.99

Save $23 You can't get much better than a price like this! A compact design, which will discretely record the road ahead at 720p resolution at 30fps. Has a night vision mode that allows it to keep recording all day and night. US deal

Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $179.99

Save $100 Thinkware's lastest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display. NB Use the $40 on-page code to get the full discount. US deal

UK Prime Day dashcam deals

Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was £19.99 | now £100.08

Save £20 The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 might just be about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information

The official start date of this year's Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 16-17 2024. However, some deals are already live!

This 48-hour extravaganza will feature significant discounts on a wide range of imaging equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top dashcams, laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

Despite the name, most of the deals offered during Amazon Prime Day are open to everyone, but if you really want to make the most of it and maximise your savings, it's best to be a Prime member. There are several offers that are only available to subscribers, so signing up means you won't miss out on the really juicy bargains.

However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to the sale in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over.

If you do sign up now, you'll also be able to take advantage of the other free perks that come with a Prime subscription, namely full access to Prime Video, Prime Reading (a 'lite' version of Kindle Unlimited) and Prime Gaming (another version of Twitch). Plus, of course, the free-and-fast shipping promise is there for all eligible products.

How to find the best dashcam deals during Prime Day

If you're shopping for a new kit it helps to keep a few things in mind when shopping during Prime Day.

1. Try and sign up for a free Amazon Prime subscription



This should give you full access to the sale, including Prime-exclusive offers. You can cancel at any time.

2. Figure out what you want to buy beforehand



Shopping fany major sale can be overwhelming. So knowing exactly what you're after can save you both time and money. Take the time to do some research on price histories of the items you would like to buy. While camera prices don't necessarily fluctuate too much, it's still good to know whether a deal is worth your hard-earned money – after all, we don't upgrade our cameras as often as we do our phones, so the investment is best made with some thought.

3. Be flexible on what you want



Sometimes the specific model you want may not be discounted, but if you aren't faithful to a specific brand, you might get a better offer a different model brand – one with similar specs.

4. Create a wish list



Once you've narrowed down what you're after, you can save them in a wish list on Amazon. This will also show you price fluctuations (if any) in the lead up to the sale and makes it really super quick and easy to then move the item to your shopping cart directly from there.

5. Check back through the event



We've noticed in the past that Amazon's prices change through the duration of the sale. Sometimes dashcams will be cheaper on day two of the sale. So while it might be worthwhile picking something up as soon as the offer has gone live on the shopping site (particularly if stock is limited), it could pay to wait too. If the stock hasn't run out, then you could save yourself a few more dollars.

6. Use our reviews and buying guides

You can learn more about the differences between different models in our range of buying guides - including ones on the best dash cams, the best front and rear dashcams, the best budget dash cams, and the best Uber dashcams. In many cases, we also have full reviews of the dashcams featured.

7. Stick with us



Not to toot our own horn, but if you're willing to get some help, we'll be on hand to scour Amazon for the best deals on photography gear. We won't list them all, but we will hand-pick what might be the best options across the different categories of gear. This could make it quick and easy for you to find a specific deal rather than spend hours going through the shopping site to find a particular option.