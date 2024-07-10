Prime Day dashcam deals 2024 – early deals are ready to roll!

By
published

Amazon Prime Day is a week away on July 16-17, but you can already find some great deals on popular dashcams

Prime Day dashcam deals
(Image credit: Thinkware)
Jump to:

It's official: Amazon Prime Day deals will start dropping for two days on July 16-17. But we're already excited because there are some excellent deals on dashcams at Amazon that are too good to ignore even before the big day - with Thinkware in particular slashing the cost of several of its best-selling dashboard cameras.

The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members. 

Thinkware F70 PRO | was $99.99 | now $79.99Save $20 US deal

Thinkware F70 PRO | was $99.99 | now $79.99
Save $20 One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi. US deal

View Deal
Nextbase 122 Dashcam | was $59.99 | now $36.99Save $23 US deal

Nextbase 122 Dashcam | was $59.99 | now $36.99
Save $23 You can't get much better than a price like this! A compact design, which will discretely record the road ahead at 720p resolution at 30fps. Has a night vision mode that allows it to keep recording all day and night. US deal

View Deal
Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $179.99Save $100 US deal

Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $179.99
Save $100 Thinkware's lastest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7”  touchscreen display. NB Use the $40 on-page code to get the full discount. US deal

View Deal
Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was £19.99 | now £100.08 Save £20

Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was £19.99 | now £100.08
Save £20 The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 might just be about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system

View Deal
Amazon Music Unlimited - 5-month free trial

Amazon Music Unlimited - 5-month free trial
Music Unlimited is Amazon's top-tier music streaming service, offering the best audio quality, and the widest choice of music and podcasts. Prime Members now get a five-month free trial (and if you are not a member, you now get a three-month trial. Offer ends July 18.

View Deal
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles