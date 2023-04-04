PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine Spring issue out now! Subscribe & get a free camera bag

The new Spring issue 203 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our new offer – get a free Lowepro Duo Passport camera bag worth £29.99!* (opens in new tab)

We're the No.1 Canon magazine and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user from DSLRs to the latest mirrorless, and in every issue we feature the best Canon pros and experts to help you become a better Canon photographer and to pick the best-on-test Canon kit!

Spring has finally sprung into action! Thankfully, now we can enjoy this photogenic season in full, and we can use our Canon cameras to capture all of the wonderful nature and flowers as they bloom.

Our PhotoPlus Apprentice gets to spend a day at RHS Wisley gardens with brilliant Canon professional photographer Clive Nichols, where he teaches them to take close-ups of spring flora and fauna.

Also inside, we fully test Canon’s new EOS R8, it’s the lightest full-frame mirrorless EOS R camera ever, but still packs a punch when it comes to the latest intelligent AF modes, 40fps burst rates and image quality.

New Canon camera skills!

In our big guide, we provide you with new creative Canon techniques, including some killer pro secrets to help you benefit from the latest technology to improve your own photography.

Whether you’re a beginner or more experienced, or somewhere in between, we have some great new photo projects in Canon Skills. Learn how to take better shots of bluebell scenes in your own local forests, and colourful light painting on beaches at night, plus some more useful image-editing tutorials – all with free videos.

In Photo Stories, one reader shows you can still take great, colourful shots on older Canon EOS DSLRs like the 5D Mark IV.

We test eight of the best super wide-angle lenses to help you capture the bigger picture.

Plus don’t miss your free Black & White Photography ebook worth £15.99, details on how to download inside.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and get your free Lowepro Duo Passport camera bag worth £29.99!* (opens in new tab)This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (opens in new tab) (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (opens in new tab) (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (opens in new tab) (digital magazine subscription service)