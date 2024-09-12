People are taking flat lay photographs of their valuables in airport security trays – and its egotistical time wasting at best

By
published

This new trend has prompted the US Transport Security Administration to raise concerns about "delays"

A TikTok trend involving taking flat lays of luggage at airport security
(Image credit: @chelseaasoflate)

As someone who recently had their entire hand luggage spilled out for the world to see for no apparent reason then had to queue for the space repack, this trend intrigued, and infuriated me. 

The 'airport tray aesthetic' trend encourages people to unnecessarily unpack their belongings – the Fujifilm X100VI, or another of the best compact cameras, the Gucci wallet, Lost Mary vape, Prada sunglasses and copy of Vogue or a battered Jack Kerouac's ‘On The Road’ into the security trays – then take a flat lay photograph for the 'gram. 

@chelseaasoflate

♬ original sound - speedz!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles