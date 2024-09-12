People are taking flat lay photographs of their valuables in airport security trays – and its egotistical time wasting at best

As someone who recently had their entire hand luggage spilled out for the world to see for no apparent reason then had to queue for the space repack, this trend intrigued, and infuriated me.

The 'airport tray aesthetic' trend encourages people to unnecessarily unpack their belongings – the Fujifilm X100VI, or another of the best compact cameras, the Gucci wallet, Lost Mary vape, Prada sunglasses and copy of Vogue or a battered Jack Kerouac's ‘On The Road’ into the security trays – then take a flat lay photograph for the 'gram.

Desperate to show off their aspirational identities, these social media acolytes are currently enjoying spilling out their belongings in filthy, scratched-up gray trays on a background surface reminiscent of a morgue.

At a time when airports are introducing screening machines meaning you don’t need to take anything, even liquids, out of hand luggage at airport security, the 'airport tray aesthetic' trend seems even more bizarre.

The trend is spreading across Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest and seems to be of interest to not only the usual suspects Gen Z, but also older generations.

Most readers will understand how long it can take to set up the perfect shot, and at potentially one of the most tense moments of the airport experience, especially when running late, this is not the time or place for it.

The trend seemingly started after New York based influencer Chelsea Henriquez shared a TikTok video showing herself, and her friends, emptying out their carry-on bags at LaGuardia security checkpoint and snapping the shots.

"Got all my girls unpacking their bags for aesthetic airport tray pics," she says in the video.

The post accumulated 377,000 views.

Some people are even recreating their photographs outside airports, with influencers like Alyssa Lenore admitting to purchasing airport trays to set up at home. She told the New York Post, who referred to the trend as "time-consuming," that she didn’t "want to be in a position with people – especially on a line [where] intensities are already high."

Conscientious yes, but insane in its own right.

This digital flexing is akin to the 'In My Feelings' challenge of 2016, which saw many people run themselves, and more importantly others, over dancing outside of their vehicles to the song of the same name by Drake and filming.

Similarly, there was the 'outlet challenge' of 2020, which involved partially plugging your phone into the mains, then dropping a penny between the metal prongs and the outlet, causing it to short and spark. This resulted in multiple people getting burns, and eye injuries, and also took the power out in various shared buildings, even causing large fires.

The US Transport Security Administration recently told CNN of the 'airport tray aesthetic' trend:

"The TSA has become aware of this trend recently. As long as the staged glamour photos are not causing delays or issues with other passengers in the checkpoint, there are no issues."

It’s impossible to believe that this trend isn’t causing delays and heightened tension in airports, where the staff usually bear the brunt of disgruntled customers.

Equally, a 2018 European study found that airport trays are usually the most germ-heavy surfaces in the entire building.

This trend feels similar to the phenomenon of huge traffic jams being caused by drivers slowing down to ogle a roadside accident, and while I’m obviously all for creative expression, this is egotistical time-wasting at best, and the images are absolutely not worth it.

