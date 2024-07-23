One for the astrophotographers – 'photographic aurora' will return as far south as New York this week

While tricky to see to the naked eye, the Northern Lights will be visible through a lens from New York to Idaho this Wednesday

Photograph of the Northern Lights
(Image credit: Future)

A geomagnetic storm triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to arrive at Earth on July 24, potentially offering us another sneak peek of the northern lights. 

"The aurora may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho," report the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

