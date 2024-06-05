Astrophotographer captures stunning images of sunspot responsible for Northern Lights flurry—and it’s coming back!

The Northern Lights may be visible again this week after sunspot turns to face towards Earth again

Sunspot region AR3697 shortly after an X-class solar flare eruption on May 27
Sunspot region AR3697 shortly after an X-class solar flare eruption on May 27 (Image credit: Andrew McCarthy)

Sunspots are huge, dark, temporary areas on the surface of the Sun that are cooler in temperature than the rest of the surface, and form due to massive changes in magnetic field.

The strength of the magnetic force stops some of the sun’s heat from being able to reach the surface, and causes large-scale magnetic disruptions in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections, sending electrical charges towards the earth, and causing solar storms. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

