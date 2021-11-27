Never be short on storage with these Black Friday hard drive and SSD deals

Black Friday camera deals will keep on rolling in, right up to when Black Friday becomes Cyber Monday – and beyond!

While they might not set your pulse rate racing, hard drives and SSDs (solid-state drives) are no less important to invest in than cameras – especially as we all take more photos than we ever did in our film days, and we need somewhere safe, secure and reliable to store them.

Fortunately, there won’t be a better time to buy than right now, as there are some brilliant Black Friday deals around on digital storage solutions – we’ve found some external and internal options, to suit whatever kind of system you use.

• Don’t forget – we have a massive Best Black Friday camera deals article that covers not just cameras, but everything connected with cameras, from lenses to tripods, to gimbals and more! Also, check out or Best Cyber Monday Camera Deals live blog – we like to start early!

Backing up a little, though, here are some great storage solutions to suit the needs of busy photographers – and with discounts like this, you could also double up on one of them and get some extra backup into the bargain…

Black Friday hard drive and SSD deals: US

Intel 1TB 670p NVMe M.2 Internal SSD | Intel 1TB 670p NVMe M.2 Internal SSD | was $129.99| NOW $79.99

Save $50! Even at full price, the hugely versatile ConceptD 3 Ezel was great value, but with a huge $700 discount right now, this terrific laptop is a must-buy. It's clever display hinge makes it a creative's dream, while a powerful 6-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB RAM give stellar computing performance.

US DEAL @ B&H

Samsung T7 SSD 1TB | Samsung T7 SSD 1TB | was $170 | now $110

SAVE $60 This pocket-sized SSD comes equipped with USB 3.2 for lighting transfer speeds and 1TB of storage for all your files. This drive is the perfect partner for any photographer or cinematographers who want to take advantage of its direct recording capabilities with compatible video cameras.

US DEAL

Samsung 870 QVO 2.5" SSD 8TB | Samsung 870 QVO 2.5" SSD 8TB | was $850 | now $700

SAVE $150 Get the largest consumer SSD on the market for a fantastic price from Samsung. This SSD offers super fast 560MB/s read and 530 MB/s write speeds and an amazing 8TB of storage.

US DEAL

Sandisk 1TB portable SSD | Sandisk 1TB portable SSD | was $391 | now $99

SAVE $220 Don't run out of storage whilst working remotely with this great deal from B&H. With 550MB/s read speeds this drive can keep up with the pace.

US DEAL

Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (4TB) 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD | was $999.99 | now $749.99

Save $250 on a huge 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD. This is the fastest portable SSD SanDisk makes with the highest capacity available, and now it can be yours with a massive 25% discount!

US DEAL

WD 6TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $109.99 (was $199.99) WD 6TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $109.99 (was $199.99)

Save $90 The WD 6TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive provides ample storage for those big data-rich raws and is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1 and 10.

US deal

Read more:

Best Black Friday photo laptop deals

Best Black Friday camcorder deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals - LIVE

Best portable hard drives