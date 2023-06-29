Neistat showcases versatility of Insta360's GO 3 with adorable puppy in tow

If you have been living under a rock for the last week, you might have missed that 360 video and action cam giant Insta360 launches a new product to replace their Small but mighty Insta 360 GO 2 with the hotly-anticipated Insta 360 GO 3.

While this new camera looks very much like the old one Insta360 has designed clever housings to make this an action camera that can also act as a vlogging camera, remote camera, and all-round filmmaking tool that expands the possibilities of current filmmaking.

Insta360 GO 3 inside a car wheel (Image credit: Casey Neistat)

Famous YouTuber Casey Neistat took the Insta360 on holiday with him to see how it performed, along with a new edition to the Neistat family: an adorable puppy. In this video, Casey really showcases the functionality of this tiny action camera and how others can use it to the best of its capabilities.

This will be an exciting watch for anyone like myself who was already eyeing up the Insta360 GO 2 as a possible POV/action camera for vlogging. Now, again, if you're anything like me, you'll be thinking of just getting the Insta360 GO 3, because it is so much better. Don't believe me? Watch Casey's video below:

Included in the box are three magnetic accessories for the Insta360 GO 3. They are a Magnet Pendant (to wear around the neck or sit beneath clothing for first-person POV filming), an Easy Clip (designed for hats), and a Pivot Stand (a reusable and flexible sticky mount that also has a 1/4-inch mounting point for attaching to a selfie stick or tripod).

While the camera on its own is IPX8 waterproof to 16ft (5m), Action Pod is merely IPX4 water-resistant. Also available is an Insta360 selfie stick that transforms into a portable tripod.

As you can see by Casey's video the Insta360 GO 3 is certainly an amazing camera, and I'll be honest I am definitively going to pick one up to do POV videos of my Street photography. I will also be able to use it for so much more, especially thanks to the horizontal lock, and the improved 2.7K video output that can be sized to any ratio. This will be great for a mix of social media outlets (just like the GoPro Hero 11 Black), and a useful tool to record all kinds of life events and encounters.

While some users on the Insta360 GO 2 might not consider upgrading, the GO 3 also offers improved audio for vlogging, and an all-new experience thanks to the Action Pod that turns this into a more traditional style action camera, while also acting as a monitor and remote. From my perspective, it looks awesome, it's going in my basket, and that's all I can say.

If, unlike me, you've not made up your mind, you can read more about other action cameras in our list of the best action cameras!