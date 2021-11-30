Popular

Need a ring light? Lume Cube's wireless ring lights slashed for Cyber Monday

By

Up to $30 off Lume Cube's fantastic wireless 18- and 12-inch ring lights – but hurry, these Cyber Monday deals end soon!

Lume Cube ring light
(Image credit: Lume Cube)

It's the last stand for the best Cyber Monday camera deals, but we're going out with a bang – serious savings on Lume Cube's brilliant ring lights!

Until midnight tonight, the Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light is just $149.99 (down from $179.99) while the Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini is just $99.99 (reduced from $119.99). Your last chance to save big on two of the best ring lights!

Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (18"): was $179.99 now $149.99

Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (18"): was $179.99 now $149.99
Save $30 The original, full-size (18-inch), bicolor wireless ring light from Lume Cube can can be battery or mains powered for ultimate versatility.
US DEAL

View Deal
Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (12"): was $119.99 now $99.99

Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (12"): was $119.99 now $99.99
Save $20 The baby brother of the original model, the Ring Light Mini also accommodates traditional cameras and phones but comes in a smaller, more portable form factor.
US DEAL

View Deal

Both Lume Cube Ring Lights can be used wirelessly, courtesy of the included NP-F750 lithium-ion batteries. The color can be adjusted from 3200-5600K, with an LED readout so that you can balance the temperature precisely whether you're working with ambient light, outdoor daylight or artificial illumination. It also boasts flicker-free running and up to 97 CRI. 

Each light also comes with a very tall, very useful 6.5ft / 198cm stand, enabling you to position the ring light at head height even when the subject is standing. They can mount DSLRsmirrorless camerasaction cameras and camera phones, meaning you can create beautifully lit content no matter what you're shooting on. 

Read more: 

Lume Cube Wireless Ring Light review
Best photography lighting kits
Best LED light panels

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles