Need a ring light? Lume Cube's wireless ring lights slashed for Cyber Monday

It's the last stand for the best Cyber Monday camera deals, but we're going out with a bang – serious savings on Lume Cube's brilliant ring lights!

Until midnight tonight, the Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light is just $149.99 (down from $179.99) while the Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini is just $99.99 (reduced from $119.99). Your last chance to save big on two of the best ring lights!

Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (18"): was $179.99 now $149.99 Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (18"): was $179.99 now $149.99

Save $30 The original, full-size (18-inch), bicolor wireless ring light from Lume Cube can can be battery or mains powered for ultimate versatility.

US DEAL

Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (12"): was $119.99 now $99.99 Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light (12"): was $119.99 now $99.99

Save $20 The baby brother of the original model, the Ring Light Mini also accommodates traditional cameras and phones but comes in a smaller, more portable form factor.

US DEAL

Both Lume Cube Ring Lights can be used wirelessly, courtesy of the included NP-F750 lithium-ion batteries. The color can be adjusted from 3200-5600K, with an LED readout so that you can balance the temperature precisely whether you're working with ambient light, outdoor daylight or artificial illumination. It also boasts flicker-free running and up to 97 CRI.

Each light also comes with a very tall, very useful 6.5ft / 198cm stand, enabling you to position the ring light at head height even when the subject is standing. They can mount DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, action cameras and camera phones, meaning you can create beautifully lit content no matter what you're shooting on.

