NASA's Hubble Telescope captures Jupiter's Great Red Spot acting like a "giant stress ball"

By
published

The Great Red Spot is an anticyclone, "a long lasting area of high pressure on Jupiter creating a persistent storm"

The Hubble Telescope capturing the Great Red Spot
Using Hubble Space Telescope data spanning approximately 90 days (between December 2023 and March 2024) when the giant planet Jupiter ranged from 391 million to 512 million miles from the Sun, astronomers measured the Great Red Spot's size, shape, brightness, color, and vorticity over one full oscillation cycle. The data reveal that the Great Red Spot is not as stable as it might look. It was observed going through an oscillation in its elliptical shape, jiggling like a bowl of gelatin. The cause of the 90-day oscillation is unknown (Image credit: NASA, ESA, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI))

Astronomers have been observing Jupiter’s legendary Great Red Spot (GRS), "an anticyclone large enough to swallow Earth", for the last 150 years. Yet despite the longevity of the observations of this long-lived enormous storm system, there are always new surprises. 

The Great Red Spot is an anticyclone, "a long lasting area of high pressure on Jupiter creating a persistent storm," according to Space.com. It is the largest storm in our solar system, and at 10,159 miles / 16,350km wide, it’s about 1.3 times the width of the Earth (7,918 miles / 12,740 km). 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles