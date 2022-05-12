Man captured by Ring camera as lightning struck, now known as Lightning Rod!

By published

It was a narrow escape for Rodney Murphy who was just 75 meters away from a tree that was hit by lightning in Florida

ring camera footage
(Image credit: The Weather Channel - Screenshot)

A man in Florida has had a narrow escape after a bolt of lightning hit a tree just 75 meters away from where he was standing. The event was captured on a Ring security doorbell and despite the potentially life-threatening occurrence, Rodney Murphy remained pretty calm considering.  

The best Ring cameras are great additions to your smart home but not very often do they capture an event quite as explosive. The Amazon-owned company makes doorbells that not only sound distinctly different from other doorbells but they also double up as a security camera that can keep track of who approached your front door.

See more

Blink Vs Ring: what Amazon security camera is best?

Recently a man in Oxfordshire, UK, landed in trouble with the law after installing a Ring light on his house. Jon Woodard was taken to court by his neighbor Dr. Mary Fairhurst for infringing on his privacy after installing a collection of CCTV cameras including an Amazon Ring Doorbell. Woodward is now facing a potential fine of £100,000 after invading the privacy of Dr Fairhurst. 

Of course, the judge's ruling doesn’t make Ring cameras illegal - but it might make people more careful about where they are placed and make sure that it's ok with the neighbor for one to be installed. 

Lucky for Rodney Murphy, no one has reported him for his Ring Camera and no harm was caused to him following the blast in Sebring, Highlands County. In the video, the ring camera light The blast did give him a shock and in the video, he can be seen clenching his body before walking off into his house with a look of surprise. 

In an interview with News Channel 8, Murphy said “It was so bright, that’s why I thought I was I was hit”. His wife added, “What I heard was like a bomb had been dropped. The house shook and the bed”. According to Murphy’s wife, his new nickname given by other locals is “Lightning Rod.”

Not all lightning strikes are as explosive as this one and it's not clear why exactly it caused such a big bang but thankfully nobody was hurt and Lightning Rod lives to see another day. Who knows what else is Ring camera might capture...

Read more:

Best indoor security cameras
Best outdoor security cameras
Best doorbell cameras
Best CCTV cameras
Best spy cams

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specialises in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylised product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles