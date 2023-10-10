If you make first contact with ET using your Ring doorbell you earn $1 million!

Think you might’ve captured an extraterrestrial life form on your ring doorbell? Or perhaps a mysterious UFO? Ring is on the hunt for any out-of-this-world footage captured on one of their doorbells and is offering a $1 million cash prize in return.

Ring doorbells are a must in any smart home. They enable you to see who (or what) is at the door and in the past they’ve captured some pretty terrifying, naturally occurring events such as a lightning strike. But the Amazon-owned home security company now wants to see what unnatural, extra-terrestrial life forms have been caught on camera.

The Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials was launched on October 4 and, in just a few days' time, video submissions will open again. Ring is urging customers to adorn their front gardens and porches with alien-inspired decor to lure in creatures from another planet.

Most Ring doorbells (except for 1st generation models) enable you to add a quick reply so that if an intergalactic guest should ring your doorbell they are greeted with a message of your choosing and there are plenty of Halloween and alien ones to pick. You don't even need a subscription to use the quick reply feature; as soon as the doorbell is pressed, you can watch the interaction live, start talking to the visitors, or share the recording but for that, you will need the Ring Protect Plan.

Call it fate, call it coincidence, call it supernatural involvement, but not only could you win $1 million (paid out at $50,000 a year for the next 20 years), but some Ring video doorbells have been discounted massively thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day. The latest Ring doorbell model offers 1080p recording, improved motion detection (vital for catching alien movement) and offers easy installation and with a big discount, it's a good time to invest.

Oh, and if you're feeling entrepreneurial, we're sure Ring's owner Amazon can sell you an ET suit for Halloween too. On the flip side, it appears submissions can stop being accepted at any time so check Ring's blog here.

Whether you manage to glimpse a UFO flying up to your driveway or an alien acting unusually, you have until November 3 to submit your Ring doorbell footage to the Ring Million Dollar Siting website.

