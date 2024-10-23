Magnum's Cristina De Middel is among four photographers shortlisted for Deutsche Börse Prize 2025

By
published

The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2025 has shortlisted four artists whose work represents the greatest of contemporary photography

Black and white photograph of three women, wearing white dresses. They have their heads bent down with their arms outstretched.
Praise Dancers, Edna, Texas, 2022. (Image credit: © Rahim Fortune)

The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2025 has revealed its four international shortlisted artists as Cristina De Middel, Rahim Fortune, Tarrah Krajnak, and Lindokuhle Sobekwa.

The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is a non-profit organization, based in Frankfurt, Germany, dedicated to exhibiting and promoting the very best in contemporary photography. The prize was founded in 1996 by The Photographers' Gallery, launching many now-renowned photographers careers such as Samuel Fosso, Deana Lawson, Cao Fei, and Rineke Dijkstra.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles