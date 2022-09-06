LIVE: Hasselblad is launching a new X-series camera

Refresh

Hasselblad has teased a new product launch to take place tomorrow, September 07 at 09:00 EDT / 14:00 GMT / 23:00 AEST which promises to deliver something that will give "inspiration in every detail".

An email blast was sent out to subscribers of the Swedish luxury manufacturer, featuring the image of what looks to be an X-Series style camera and lens. However, this news camera appears to be in a different color to that of the normal X-series, while the lens attached to it now features a focus distance scale, something which has been absent on recent XD lenses.

So far that is all the official news from Hasselblad, with all social links to the event linking back to the office Hasselblad website (opens in new tab) where you can currently set a reminder and watch the announcement as it happens via Livestream. Hasselblad will also stream the event on its dedicated YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

There have been many rumors about this suspected new X-Series camera from Hasselblad floating around, which we have gathered all in one place with our: Hasselblad X2D: what we know so far

We will post a link to the live stream below so that you can watch the event right here when it goes live!