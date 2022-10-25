A new Sony Alpha camera is coming tomorrow – here's what we know

A new Sony camera is coming on October 26, 2022, and will be launched at 10 am EDT / 3 pm BST and 11 pm JST.

We know this because a notice just popped up on the official Sony Alpha Universe website, but so far that's about all we're being told officially. So, what could we see from Sony tomorrow?

We know it'll be a Sony Alpha camera – these are the best Sony camera (opens in new tab)s with full-frame or APS-C sensors and cutting-edge technology. And the latest leaks suggest that it'll be the Sony A7R V (opens in new tab).

There's no live stream link for the launch yet, but these usually appear on the day of the event. We'll post it below soon, and that way, you can watch it along with us.

We'll be updating this page regularly before the launch time (and during!), so keep checking back to find out the news of this new Sony camera as it happens.