Leica now produces watches… for $14,000!

Do you like the finer things in life? Enjoy luxury goods and quality manufacturing? Are you a Leica aficionado? Then the new luxury watches, the Leica L1 and Leica L2 could be the only watches you ever need – but they cost $10,000 / $7,469 or $14,000 / £10,450 respectively.

The design of the Leica L1 and Leica L2 draws inspiration from previous engineering masterpieces made in Wetzlar, and the watches’ exterior was conceptualized by Professor Achim Heine, who has designed numerous Leica products in the past – giving him a profound understanding of the company’s aesthetic principles.

As a result, the Leica L1 and Leica L2 contain subtle references to signature features from Leica’s rich history. These include, for example, the delicate design of the watch hands and applied indices, the shape of the intricate stainless-steel case, the special knurling on the crowns, the domed watch glass that recalls the front element of a camera lens, and of course the signature red dot.

(Image credit: Leica)

Both models are powered by a newly developed mechanical movement, with manual winding, which is visible through a transparent back made of resilient sapphire crystal. Maintaining the ‘Made in Germany’ designation was extremely important to Leica, which is why the company entered into a partnership with Lehmann Präzision GmbH.

As a result, the movement and most of the watches’ components were developed and produced in the Lehmann factory in Germany’s Black Forest region, ensuring an exceptional level of vertical range of manufacturing.

The Leica watches are a perfect combination of design and mechanical engineering, besides the domed front crystal and the flat transparent back made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with double-sided anti-reflective coating, both watch models are distinguished by the patented push crown and its correlating status indicator on the dial.

The push crown’s ability to reset the small second hand to zero is also a unique feature and adds yet another practical purpose to this aesthetically pleasing design element.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Leica) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Leica) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Leica)

“Together with Markus Lehmann, we expanded and fine tuned the idea of the push crown,” says Professor Achim Heine. “In contrast to conventional designs – whereby the crown must be pulled out to stop the movement and adjust the time – we wanted the crown to be pressed down, like the release button of a camera.

“The moment you push the crown, the watch stops and the small second hand jumps to zero. Another click releases the movement again. This is an unusual detail that perfectly fits in with Leica.”

Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and majority owner of Leica Camera, adds: “I am very happy that this long-term project is now ready to be presented. I believe that, together with our partners, we have succeeded in developing a watch ‘Made in Germany’ that is representative of Leica and embodies the values of our premium brand.”

if you are interested in picking up either the Leica L1 or Leica L2 then you will have to be quick, as theses expensive collector items are currently only available to buy at select Leica stores around the world, which are:

USA:

Leica store Los Angeles

Asia:

China – Leica Store Shanghai Xintiandi

Japan – Leica Store Tokyo Ginza

Singapore – Leica Store Raffles Hotel Arcade

Europe:

Austria – Leica Store Vienna

Germany – Ernst Leitz Werkstätten Store Wetzlar

Russia – Leica Store Moscow GUM

Middle East:

UAE – Leica Store Dubai Mall

