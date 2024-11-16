It's the 10-year anniversary of the first image of a human-made object touching a 4.6 billion-year-old comet

The spacecraft Philae touched down on the comet in a world-first in November 2014

Rosetta’s lander Philae is safely on the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, as these first two CIVA images confirm. One of the lander’s three feet can be seen in the foreground. The image is a two-image mosaic (Image credit: ESA/Rosetta/Philae/CIVA)

On November 12 2014, Philae – the lander of the spacecraft Rosetta of the European Space Agency (ESA) – landed on a comet for the first time in history, sending back images and data.

Making space exploration history, Philae touched down on Comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko after a 10-year journey through the solar system covering over 310 million miles / 500 million kilometers.

