It's the 10-year anniversary of the first image of a human-made object touching a 4.6 billion-year-old comet

Rosetta’s lander Philae is safely on the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, as these first two CIVA images confirm. One of the lander’s three feet can be seen in the foreground. The image is a two-image mosaic

On November 12 2014, Philae – the lander of the spacecraft Rosetta of the European Space Agency (ESA) – landed on a comet for the first time in history, sending back images and data.

Making space exploration history, Philae touched down on Comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko after a 10-year journey through the solar system covering over 310 million miles / 500 million kilometers.

Its CIVA (Comet Infrared and Visible Analyser) cameras took the first image of a human-made object touching a 4.6 billion-year-old solar system relic. The principal goals of the mission were to study the origins of comets, and the relationship between cometary and interstellar material and implications with regard to the origin of the solar system.

Philae took seven hours to descend onto the comet once it detached from Rosetta, “sensing the environment around the comet, taking stunning imagery as the first landing site came into view,” says the ESA.

Prior to the landing, scientists scrutinized images of the surface of the comet to identify a viable place for Philae to land, and within a few weeks a final choice was made: a smooth-looking patch, later named Agilkia, located on the smaller of the two lobes on the comet.

Despite discovering that Philae’s active descent system was defective the night before the launch, which would provide downward thrust to prevent a rebound touchdown, the spacecraft would have to rely on harpoons and ice screws in its three feet to fix it.

Philae's descent: The director's cut - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the video of Philae's descent

Undeterred by difficulties, Philae’s touchdown on Agilkia was spot on, and the sensors on Philae’s feet felt the touchdown vibrations, generating the first recording of contact between a human-made object and a comet.

However, it soon became apparent that Philae’s harpoons hadn’t fired, and it was on the move again, eventually making contact with the comet four times. This unexpected event ended up being an advantage, as the craft was able to collect data from multiple sites.

“After colliding with a cliff, Philae scraped through its second touchdown site, providing the first in situ measurement of the softness of the icy-dust interior of a boulder on a comet,” says the ESA.

“The simple action of Philae 'stamping' an imprint in billions-of-years-old ice revealed the boulder to be fluffier than froth on a cappuccino, equivalent to a porosity of about 75%.”

After landing on the comet and transmitting data for 57 hours, Philae’s battery died and it was only located almost 24 months later . The spacecraft OSIRIS discovered it through images taken on September 02 2024 using its narrow-angle camera.

Rosetta’s lander Philae has returned the first panoramic image from the surface of a comet. The view, unprocessed, as it has been captured by the CIVA-P imaging system, shows a 360º view around the point of final touchdown. The three feet of Philae’s landing gear can be seen in some of the frames (Image credit: ESA/Rosetta/Philae/CIVA)

