If sport isn’t sexist, why do Olympic camera operators need to be reminded of the correct way to film female athletes?

By
published

"Women athletes are not there because they are more attractive or sexy" says Olympic Broadcasting Services, following sexist camera coverage

London, United Kingdom; Kellie Wells (USA), right, competes in the women's 100m hurdles semifinals during the 2012
London, United Kingdom; Kellie Wells (USA), right, competes in the women's 100m hurdles semifinals during the 2012 (Image credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

At the start of a sporting competition designed to encourage and celebrate equality, inclusion and unity, camera operators at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have had to be reminded not to film female athletes in a "sexist" way.

It seems incredible that, in 2024, camera operators need to be reminded that these women are Olympians – the best in the world in their chosen fields, capable of impossible feats – and that this is not an opportunity to take advantage of the extra skin on show. 

@skynews

♬ original sound - Sky News

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles