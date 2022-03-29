Get your very own Black Panther to hang on the wall with this rare wildlife print sale

Owning a professional photography print is a wonderful feeling, but buying a new piece of art knowing that the funds are going to a good cause makes the purchase even more rewarding.

British wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas has recently launched an exclusive collection of fine art photographic prints that support the protection of endangered wildlife by raising awareness and funds for vital conservation projects in Africa.

Meet the pro (Image credit: Will Burrard-Lucas) Wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas has worked with many conservation groups, undertaking assignments with organisations such as WWF and partnering with local NGOs. His images are used to raise awareness of conservation issues on an international level, to illustrate outreach and educational content and to raise funds for conservation efforts through print and book sales.

www.willbl.com

In Kenya in 2019, Will used his own, pioneering nocturnal camera trap technology to capture an unprecedented series of photographs of the rare Black Panther, or African Black Leopard.

Following the publication of his book The Black Leopard: My Quest to Photograph one of Africa’s Most Elusive Big Cats in 2021, Will is now offering a highly limited edition of these extraordinary images to collectors and wildlife lovers.

Each image in the collection is available as a carbon transfer print, a traditional handmade photographic process which predates gelatin silver printing and is favoured by art collectors thanks to its beauty, texture, deep blacks and longevity, carbon being incredibly stable over time.

The rare and elusive African Black Leopard under a star filled African sky, photographed by Will Burrard- Lucas in Laikipia, Kenya in 2019 (Image credit: Will Burrard-Lucas)

African Black Leopard, Photographed at Laikipia Wilderness Camp, Kenya, 2019 (Image credit: Will Burrard-Lucas)

If you're a collector, or indeed just passionate about wildlife conservation, the launch of these works offers the opportunity to acquire images of such rarity, and to directly support efforts to protect and conserve Africa’s most precious wildlife.

That's because 20% of proceeds from the sale of Will’s prints is being used to fund donations of high-quality equipment for rangers and conservation organisations in Africa through his new Escarpment initiative.

Escarpment’s donation of equipment direct from source means that funds will stretch to approximately double the donation of equipment compared to that purchased at retail by conservation groups.

How to access a limited edition print

These rare and beautiful prints are available in a highly limited edition and only by private request. They're signed and numbered, and can be purchased direct from the artist. Quality comes at a price, as they say – as prints range from £2,000 to £15,000.