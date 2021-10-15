Get 12 free gifts with the November issue of Digital Camera, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 248 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera is the world’s leading digital photography magazine, and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images since 2002.

Every issue is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images, and also comes with a selection of free gifts (see below).

The latest issue’s cover feature is a 12-page masterclass on exploiting the magic of monochrome – while modern digital cameras handle colour superbly, some captures are just destined to look better in black and white.

Other highlights in November’s Digital Camera

As always, there are plenty of techniques to draw inspiration from in Photo Active.

Highlights this issue include shooting local sports events, mastering HDR skills in Lightroom, exploring culture through portraiture – and much more!

And you’ll find another collection of projects that you can tackle in and around where you live, in Stay at Home.

See how a consumer camera drone could really help your photography take off, and why you should always pack a point and shoot camera when going out for a walk.

Plus, view the latest cracking complement of images to grace our reader gallery.

On other pages, fans of Halloween will enjoy getting their teeth into a variety of spooky things to shoot in Camera College.

Follow along with the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge, where one lucky reader can win a copy of Affinity Photo worth £49/$50.

Yet more incredible images await in Hotshots, as we showcase the Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021 competition shortlist.

This is one collection of wild weather photos that are definitely best enjoyed when warm and cosy indoors!

As always, you can explore the cutting-edge creative techniques on offer in our latest image editing tutorials covering Affinity Photo, Photoshop and Lightroom.

And Jon Adams will walk you through this issue's digital gift – a Mono Effects Kit for Photoshop CC.

Some veritable big guns lead November’s reviews section: Canon’s new flagship mirrorless, the EOS R3, and the medium-format Fujifilm GFX 50S II.

We haven’t been able to put either model through our labs yet, but you can still enjoy our comprehensive hands-on previews.

Elsewhere, we pick the best value-for-money 50mm primes in our group test and review a popular DSLR lens freshly re-tooled for mirrorless bodies: the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 248 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This issue’s digital gifts include a Mono FX Pack for Photoshop CC; bonus video tutorials covering Affinity Photo, Lightroom and Photoshop; and over 250 pages of reviews in our Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 248:

Nine all-new photo tips cards on landscapes, macro, portraits – and more

Mono Effects Pack for Photoshop CC

76 mins of video tutorials for editing in Affinity Photo, Lightroom and Photoshop

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

