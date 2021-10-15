Popular

Get 12 free gifts with the November issue of Digital Camera, including 9 photo tips cards

Plus a Mono FX Pack for Photoshop, 76 minutes of video lessons and a camera buyer’s guide ebook – another unrivaled selection of gifts with the world’s fave photo mag

Issue 248 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards (Image credit: Future)

Digital Camera is the world’s leading digital photography magazine, and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images since 2002. 

Every issue is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images, and also comes with a selection of free gifts (see below). 

The latest issue’s cover feature is a 12-page masterclass on exploiting the magic of monochrome – while modern digital cameras handle colour superbly, some captures are just destined to look better in black and white. 

Other highlights in November’s Digital Camera 

As always, there are plenty of techniques to draw inspiration from in Photo Active. 

Highlights this issue include shooting local sports events, mastering HDR skills in Lightroom, exploring culture through portraiture – and much more! 

DCam 248 new issue stay at home opener image

And you’ll find another collection of projects that you can tackle in and around where you live, in Stay at Home

See how a consumer camera drone could really help your photography take off, and why you should always pack a point and shoot camera when going out for a walk. 

Plus, view the latest cracking complement of images to grace our reader gallery

On other pages, fans of Halloween will enjoy getting their teeth into a variety of spooky things to shoot in Camera College.

Follow along with the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge, where one lucky reader can win a copy of Affinity Photo worth £49/$50. 

Yet more incredible images await in Hotshots, as we showcase the Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021 competition shortlist. 

This is one collection of wild weather photos that are definitely best enjoyed when warm and cosy indoors!  

As always, you can explore the cutting-edge creative techniques on offer in our latest image editing tutorials covering Affinity Photo, Photoshop and Lightroom. 

And Jon Adams will walk you through this issue's digital gift – a Mono Effects Kit for Photoshop CC. 

DCam 248 new issue eos r3 review

Some veritable big guns lead November’s reviews section: Canon’s new flagship mirrorless, the EOS R3, and the medium-format Fujifilm GFX 50S II.  

We haven’t been able to put either model through our labs yet, but you can still enjoy our comprehensive hands-on previews.

Elsewhere, we pick the best value-for-money 50mm primes in our group test and review a popular DSLR lens freshly re-tooled for mirrorless bodies: the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts 

This issue’s digital gifts include a Mono FX Pack for Photoshop CC; bonus video tutorials covering Affinity Photo, Lightroom and Photoshop; and over 250 pages of reviews in our Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 248: 

  • Nine all-new photo tips cards on landscapes, macro, portraits – and more
  • Mono Effects Pack for Photoshop CC 
  • 76 mins of video tutorials for editing in Affinity Photo, Lightroom and Photoshop  
  • 250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice 

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 


Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 


On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

