Get 12 bonus gifts with the April issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

(Image credit: Future)

With winter coming to an end, we’re marking the occasion with a creative special: 20 fun and exciting photo tutorials across our ’Great Indoors’ cover feature and our Photo Active projects section.

So if you’re looking to create some original and distinctive images of a wide range of subjects, either at home or outdoors, you’re in the right place.

(Image credit: Future)

This issue’s Photo Active offers a varied and compelling selection of photo projects to try today.

Learn how to capture dance and motion in the studio, shoot macro images of butterflies, get a grounding in street fashion and glean some tips for successful long-exposure photography.

Other highlights in April’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

April’s One to One pro masterclass will strike a chord with any readers who enjoy rising early to capture landscapes as the day breaks. Outdoor photographer Lloyd Evans takes us to Cheddar Gorge in Somerset to do just that, and also reveals how he adds a cinematic look to his images.

(Image credit: Future)

Lloyd is a master of using natural light, but for anyone in occasional need of the artificial variety, then Camera College is on standby with an eight-page class on getting started in flash photography.

Follow the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge… one lucky reader will win a copy of leading image editing software Affinity Photo worth £49/$50.

(Image credit: Future)

A sumptuous selection of widescreen scenics awaits in Hotshots, courtesy of the Epson International Pano Awards.

This competition never fails to showcase the power of photography, and the class of 2021 is no exception.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s seven-page interview has a conservation theme. Ahead of the release of the seventh Remembering Wildlife book, we speak to South Africa-based Daryl Balfour, one of only 13 photographers to have had their work featured in every title in the series.

(Image credit: Future)

Also in this issue, we present a selection of new image editing tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo, and publish the latest selection of photos to make the cut for our Reader Gallery.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s camera reviews are led by a new rangefinder: the Leica M11’s old-school controls are allied to present-day tech inside the case, including a 60MP full-frame image sensor.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this issue, our group test rounds up the best-buy lenses for DSLRs, and we test the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM, a high quality but affordable prime lens for the brand’s full-frame mirrorless cameras.

