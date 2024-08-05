Ford could be developing cameras that'll detect if you're speeding and report you

Speeders beware! Future Ford police vehicles could have built-in cameras to spot other drivers exceeding speed limits

We're used to reporting new patent applications from camera and phone manufacturers, but a camera-related patent from the Ford Motor Company? That's a new one for us. However, this isn't Ford trying to make it into our best mirrorless camera list, or even our best dashcam selection. Rather, the patent concerns camera tech that can detect speeding vehicles and automatically report them to the police.

The title of the patent is "Systems and Methods for Detecting Speeding Violations", originally filed by Ford on January 12th 2023. It discusses methods that a future Ford vehicle could use to monitor the speed of oncoming/nearby cars. Should such a vehicle be approaching at a speed above the posted speed limit, the integrated camera could photograph the vehicle and a report with the captured speed data and offending vehicle details could then be sent to a nearby police car, or any internet-connected law enforcement unit.

