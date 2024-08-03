Florida's beauty and biodiversity is captured in a photography contest focused on conservation

As the season glides lazily into August, the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has revealed the winners of its stunning Summer Photo Contest.

The fifth and annual photography competition is open to all ages and experience levels, and aims to highlight the natural beauty of Florida.

Judges included award-winning photographer and digital artist Steve White, acclaimed photographer and writer Mary Lundeberg, conservation biologist, educator and wildlife photographer Alberto Lopez Torres, photographer Kerri Deatherage, and three time Summer Photo Contest People’s Choice winner, Diane Fairey.

Over 300 photographs from across the large and beautiful state were submitted, and entries were judged on their composition, use of color, contrast, point of view, storytelling, and link to the category.

It’s A Wild Life and Best-In-Show Winner – Majestic Elegance by Ken Macejka

(Image credit: Ken Macejka)

The Art of Nature – Falling Embers in the Moonlight by Anthony Berry

(Image credit: Anthony Berry)

Old Florida Charm – Fishing on the Pond by Eddie Miller

(Image credit: Eddie Miller)

Youth Perspective – Butterfly on Flowers by Reagan McIntosh

(Image credit: Reagan McIntosh)

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast protects the land and water in Southwest Frlorida, and everything and everyone that lives there. By working alongside individuals, groups, organizations, and the government, they work to ensure that all people have access to clean water, fresh air, nutritious food, abundant wildlife, beautiful natural areas and all the other physical and mental benefits that nature provides.

Florida is one of the most beautiful and biodiverse states in the US, and facilitates more than 80 different types of ecosystems, and is home to one of the most naturally multifarious places in the world, the Everglades.

The Everglades provides drinking water to more than eight million people in Florida, supports the state’s $1.2 billion fishing industry, and protects communities from natural disasters. The 18,000 square wetland is also home to over 60 endangered species.

The Everglades are also the only place in the world where both alligators and crocodiles coexist. The ecosystems in Florida provide life-sustaining habitats for critically endangered species like the bald eagle, the beloved West Indian Manatee, Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles, the Florida panther, humpback whale, and Key deer - the smallest deer in North America.

Anthony Berry won in the category The Big Picture, with his image 'Morning Fog', above.

Below are the winners of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s Summer Photo Contest in the remaining four categories.

