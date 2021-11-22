DxO slashes software prices by 50% for Black Friday: save up to $109.50!

DxO's Black Friday offer ends on November 29, so if you want to take advantage of this half price deal, don't delay. It applies across DxO's software range and includes DxO PhotoLab 5, Nik Collection 4.2, FilmPack 6 and PureRAW in one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen.

PhotoLab 5 is DxOs flagship raw processing, lens correction and editing software, and the Elite edition includes DxO's now legendary DeepPRIME high-ISO noise reduction, ClearView haze removal and powerful local adjustments developed from Nik Software's control point technologies.

DxO Nik Collection 4.2 is the latest version of the renowned Nik suite of plug-ins, recently updated with new ad more powerful versions of the Silver Efex Pro black and white plugin and the Viveza color adjustment tool.

DxO FilmPack 6 is the latest version of DxO's lab developed film simulation software, now with a Time Machine feature to look back through the history of photography and film, and PureRAW is DxO's ultra-simple raw conversion tool, which automatically applies its raw processing, lens correction and denoising effects for hands-free batch processing.

DxO PhotoLab 5 Elite down to $109.50 from $219! DxO PhotoLab 5 Elite down to $109.50 from $219!

Save $109.50 on DxO's flagship raw processing, lens correction and editing software, with precise control point adjustments and spectacular DeepPRIME noise reduction. It's a huge half-price discount on an excellent program.

US DEAL

DxO Nik Collection 4.2 down to $74.50 from $149 DxO Nik Collection 4.2 down to $74.50 from $149

Save $74.50 – that's half price! The DxO Nik Collection has long been one of the top plug-in suites for photographers, with eight modules that can be launched from Photoshop or Lightroom, or as standalone apps. This is a great price on a truly legendary set of plug-ins.

US DEAL

DxO FilmPack 6 Elite – DxO FilmPack 6 Elite – was $139 , now just $69.50!

Half price! DxO FilmPack 6 is the latest version of DxO's classic film and analog effects program, using lab-developed film simulations and a remarkable new Time Machine view to recreate analog photography looks through the ages. It works both as a plug-in and a standalone program.

US DEAL

DxO PureRAW – DxO PureRAW – was $129 , now just $64.50!

Now half price! DxO PureRAW is a revolutionary raw processing tool that can batch process whole folders full of raw files and generate either JPG images or 'linear DNGs', with DxO's renowned raw processing, lens corrections and DeepPRIME noise reduction technology automatically applied.

US DEAL

DxO's photo editing software is at the premium end of the market and priced to reflect that, so these 50% Black Friday discounts are a huge saving and a chance to get some of the best photo editing software on the market at budget software prices!

• Remember, this offer ends on November 29.