Did Leica make a Digital XPan camera in 2013 for Josef Koudelka?

Czech photographer Josef Koudelka looks at one of the photographs in his exhibit "Invasion 68 Prague" in Bucharest, 2013.

Josef Koudelka, a historic Magnum photographer famed for his powerful documentary images and later his amazing panoramic black-and-white landscapes, is known for his strong affinity for shooting Leica 35mm cameras.

There has also been a longing within the photography community to see the Hasselblad XPan - the favorite panoramic film cmaera of the time to come to the digital age. A camera has yet to be developed but users can open for a panoramic crop on that latest Hasselblad X2D 100C.

However, it appears that Leica might have beaten Hasselblad at their own game back in 2013, in an interview with the New York Times Koudelka, mentioned that Leica crafted a custom panoramic digital version of their Leica S2 medium format camera specifically for him. This bespoke camera apparently allowed Koudelka to transition from film to digital without compromising his unique vision.

Leica's S2 had a 37.5MP sensor and was modified to capture panoramic images, reflecting Koudelka’s characteristic style. He had struggled with the availability of 220 film and the bulk of equipment, and Leica's innovation significantly lightened his load. The camera helped Koudelka maintain his creative freedom, allowing him to continue documenting expansive landscapes while freeing him from the logistical challenges of film.

Koudelka's journey into photography began in his native Czechoslovakia, where he documented the Warsaw Pact invasion in 1968. This work, published anonymously, gained worldwide recognition and led to his exile. He later became a Magnum photographer and embraced a nomadic lifestyle, focusing on panoramic landscapes that captured the desolation and majesty of various environments.

Leica S3 on display, the latest medium format camera from the German camera manufacture (Image credit: Leica)

The custom Leica S2 was a crucial part of his work in the 21st century, merging his mastery of panoramic film photography with the possibilities of modern digital technology. This collaboration between Koudelka and Leica demonstrates the brand's commitment to supporting pioneering photographers and their creative visions.