Did Leica make a Digital XPan camera in 2013 for Josef Koudelka?

By
published

Did Leica beat Hasselblad for the title for the first digital; XPan back in 2013? Possibly according to Josef Koudelka

Czech photographer Josef Koudelka looks at one of the photographs in his exhibit &quot;Invasion 68 Prague&quot;, organized by the French Institute and the Czech Centre in Bucharest, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Soviet invasion in Czechoslovakia, on October 17, 2013. The exhibition that presents the historical moments of Prague Spring in August 1968 will run until February 2, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ANDREI PUNGOVSCHI
Czech photographer Josef Koudelka looks at one of the photographs in his exhibit "Invasion 68 Prague" in Bucharest, 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josef Koudelka, a historic Magnum photographer famed for his powerful documentary images and later his amazing panoramic black-and-white landscapes, is known for his strong affinity for shooting Leica 35mm cameras.

There has also been a longing within the photography community to see the Hasselblad XPan - the favorite panoramic film cmaera of the time to come to the digital age. A camera has yet to be developed but users can open for a panoramic crop on that latest Hasselblad X2D 100C.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles