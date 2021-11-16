Dell slashes the cost of popular portable XPS 13 laptop

Popular

Black Friday has always been a great time to buy a laptop, and we now seeing some great offers to tempt the creative who wants a new portable computer. One of the best so far is this Dell XPS 13 for just under $637 –  which is selling at a $313 discount to the regular price. 

This makes this the lowest price we have seen for this Dell XPS 13 model, which is one of the most popular 13-inch Windows laptops that you can find - and is great for carrying around in your camera bag or backpack.

The Dell XPS 13 is now few years old now, but it's still highly respected for its features and value. It boasts a 13.3-inch  InfinityEdge display, 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It sports two Thunderbolt 4 sockets, a USB-C port, and offers a 3.5mm headphone output socket.

• Looking for something with a bigger screen, or different specs? Dell's Black Friday sale has a wide range of discounts, with models offering hundreds of dollars off - so do check out the full range of offers. Also check out our main Black Friday camera deals page.

