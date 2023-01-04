Cute raccoon catching snowflakes is captured on home security camera

An external security camera has captured a video of a raccoon trying to catch falling snowflakes, standing on its hind legs with its arms outstretched. No matter how old you are, snow can be pretty magical – and this one raccoon from Washington State seems to think exactly the same.

Although raccoons often have a bad rep for being vicious and riddled with diseases, it's hard to imagine this after watching the adorable clip. The heartwarming video was captured by YouTuber Timothy Ellis who found the raccoon playing in his snow-covered garden a week before Christmas.

The camera used hasn't been listed but it provides a very clear, high-quality picture so we can only imagine it's one of the best outdoor security cameras such as the Arlo Go 2 or the Blink Outdoor. With more than 77K views on YouTube, it's Ellis' most popular video by far though it's hardly surprising – it really does pull on your heartstrings.

For 27 seconds, the raccoon tries (and fails) to collect snowflakes before running off into the night. Raccoons are commonly known as trash pandas due to the dark markings around their eyes and their tendency to rummage around in garbage in urban areas. Usually, raccoons aren’t associated with snow, so this footage provides a refreshing, endearing look into the lives of these large mammals.

While external security cameras are officially designed to keep your property safe and deter thieves, on more than one occasion they have captured something out of the ordinary may that be an inquisitive creature or a tree getting struck by lightning. We can't promise you'll be lucky enough to capture such aww-worthy content as Timothy Ellis but a security camera will certainly help keep your home safe.

