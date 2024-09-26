Celebrated photographer Stephen Shore walks out of his lecture after Chinese audience proves more interested in their phones

Stephen Shore walks out of his lecture in China "You come here to hear a talk and you can’t even pay attention to who you’ve come to listen to."

Have you ever been distracted by your phone when visiting something important? - well this week, renowned American photographer Stephen Shore abruptly left a lecture he was giving at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) in Beijing, China after observing several audience members more focused on their mobile phones than his the presentation.

A video posted by Shanghai Daily’s digital platform, SHINE, captured the moment Shore ended the lecture just as a question was about to be asked. You can see the video below and Shore's walk-off around the 2-minute mark.

