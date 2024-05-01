Camera catches police tasering sword attack suspect in East London after boy, 14, murdered

By Adam Juniper
published

EZVIZ camera (wrongly called a 'doorbell' camera by respected media) caught footage of the moment of non-lethal arrest

Police
(Image credit: Guardian)

A man in Hainault, Easy London – near the Central Line – went on a rampage yesterday with a sword, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring two others. He was stopped by police officers armed with nothing other than tasers and the moment was seen by a security camera.

Not all the details of the horrific incident are known, like motive, but the bravery of the officers is evident (though I feel I should warn you that their language is somewhat fruity – here we repost the video as posted by the Guardian since they've added fewest captions save for a warning).

