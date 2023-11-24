Instax deals this Black Friday - here are my top deals I have found this year

I love an Instax camera, I find them an absolute joy to use, as one of the most fun ways I can share photography with my friends and family and create treasured memories to look back on.

I advocate that everyone should own an instant camera, and with the holidays just around the corner, Fujifilm's Instax range of cameras, printers, and films make some of the best gifts, and now is the time to buy, with most of the range seeing savings this Black Friday.

I have searched for the best savings I can find, and while the price cuts aren't quite as eye-catching as some other products, any discount on one of the most popular seasonal gifts is very welcome!

Best deals on Instax Cameras

Instax Mini 12 | was $79.95 | now $69.95

Save $10 at B&H The latest in Fujifilm's long line of Instax Mini cameras, and while this doesn't offer anything revolutionary over the Mini 11, it does improve the lens and overall experience. Not a huge saving, but a little bonus money off certainly helps with this popular holiday gift.

Instax Square SQ40 | was $149.95 | now $139.95

Save $10 at Amazon This is the latest Instax Square camera from Instax, and add a vintage design that is much more classy than the pop colors of the SQ1, and suits a more discerning Instax shooter, but the camera still offers all the usual great Instax fun!

Instax Square SQ6 | was $129.95 | now $89.99

Save $39.96 at Amazon Get instant prints with this fun camera. The SQ6 produces 2.4 x 2.4-inch colour prints on Instax Square paper, and has an integrated selfie mirror. It's available in a choice of colours at this price, although the 2018 Taylor Swift special edition remains elusive!

Instax Mini 40 + Film Pack (10 exposures) | was $99.95 | now $89.95

Save $10 at Amazon The classiest Instax Mini camera is seeing a discount. If you aren't a fan of the colorful styling of the Instax Mini 11 or 12 then this might be the more demure instant camera you are looking for to still join in the fun. This also comes with a film pack to get started right away.

Instax Mini 11 | was $76.95 | now $59.95

Save $17 at Amazon There’s a great deal to be had on this fun instant camera, as long as you like lilac or sky blue: other colors cost more. The Mini 11 supports selfie and macro photography, and you can add your own style with interchangeable shutter buttons, including a glow-in-the-dark option.

Best deals on Instax Printers

Instax Link Mini 2 Printer | was $99.95 | now $89.95

Save $10 at Amazon If you love Instax Mini film, then this printer allows you to print any photo as an Instax Mini print. You can link to your phone or Fujifilm camera via Bluetooth to make this process super simple.

Instax Square Link Printer | was $139 | now $109

Save $30 at B&H This printer allows you to print photos from your phone or your Fujifilm cameras directly using Bluetooth onto Instax Square prints. The Instax Square size is my personal favorite as the Goldilocks of Instax film.

Instax Link Wide Printer + 20 Film Pack | was $168.28 | now $118.28

Save $50 at B&H Go wide with your prints with this Instax printer. Print any photo from your phone or camera in the widest Instax format available, great for group shots, street scenes, or landscapes where you want a different perspective.

Best deals on Instax Film

Instax Mini Film Value Pack (120 Exposures) | was $79.99 | now $67.99

Save $12 at Amazon This big multipack of Instax Mini film not only will keep you going throughout the entire holiday period, but is also a great chance to save big bucks versus buying individual packs, coming in at only $5.66 for every 10 exposures.

Instax Mini Film Value Pack (60 Exposures)

$37.88 at B&H This value pack offers 60 exposures for those of us who can't stop snapping and printing. This might offer just a small $4.06 over buying three packs of 20, but every penny counts. It doesn't hurt to be prepared this holiday season to catch all those family moments.

