Astrophotographer captures stunning shot of "dramatic" Annular Solar Eclipse

Josh Dury captured these stunning shots of the incredible rare Annular Solar Eclipse from Easter Island, or Rapa Nui

The annular solar eclipse
(Image credit: Josh Dury)

It’s been quite the year for astro events. From the northern (and southern) lights to shooting stars, and now, one of the rarest cosmic events, the Annular Solar Eclipse.

An Annular Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon is at apogee, meaning it appears slightly smaller than usual and doesn’t completely cover the sun, and astrophotographer Josh Dury was on the ground on Easter Island at the time. 

