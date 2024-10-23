AI can now successfully save hospital patients from drug-related errors

By
published

In another huge step for AI, researchers have successfully trialled technology that can prevent potential errors in medication delivery

A doctor drawing medication out of a vial with a syringe
(Image credit: Justin Chan, Solomon Nsumba, Mitchell Wortsman, Achal Dave, Ludwig Schmidt, Shyamnath Gollakota & Kelly Michaelsen)

A group of researchers from the University of Washington, Seattle, USA, claim to have developed the first wearable camera system that can utlilize artificial intelligence to reduce mistakes when administering medication.

In a study published yesterday in the journal npj Digital Medicine, the researchers explained that the test results suggested that a video system recognized and identified, with high efficacy, which medications were being drawn by a practitioner.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

