3 Legged Thing Window Mount Clamp is perfect for photographers who can't be bothered to get out of their car

Why hike for hours in the predawn darkness to set up your camera in the freezing drizzle to capture a sunrise that may never even show up, when you can shoot something almost as good from the parking lot with the heater pumping out a toasty 77ºF?

3 Legged Thing has been thinking along the same lines, and the result is the Window Mount Clamp, which as the name suggests, clamps onto vehicle windows (or similar edges that are less than 20mm wide) and has a standard 3/8”-16 screw mount on the top, onto which a variety of different tripod heads can be attached. The clamp affixes to the window or using a screw mechanism. A soft-to-the-touch rubber lining protects the window or other surfaces to avoid marks or scratches.

The Window Mount Clamp comes in two colorways. If the Moss version is too outlandish for you, Darkness is the more sober choice (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Of course, there plenty of applications when shooting from the comfort of your car is a practical necessity, rather than bone-idleness on the part of the photographer, such as wildlife stakeouts (particularly if lions are involved), or if you can maneuver the vehicle so you genuinely are shooting from the best vantage point.



“We’ve often been asked about solutions for mounting cameras to vehicles,” said Stuart Boston, Chief Operating Officer, 3 Legged Thing. “The Window Mount Clamp with AirHed Trinity creates a secure, versatile solution for photographers, birders, and content makers who want to shelter in their vehicle for photography, using a scope or creating footage."

The Window Mount Clamp is available on its own or as a kit bundled with the AirHead Trinity pan and tilt tripod head (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The Window Mount Clamp will be available in 3 Legged Things’ Darkness (matte black) and Moss colorways, a natural shade of green. It is available standalone or as a kit with the AirHed Trinity pan and tilt tripod head. Both products are made from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy. The kit has a load capability of 5kg / 11lb, perfect for lightweight camera and lens combos, as well as spotting scopes and action cameras.



The Window Mount Clamp costs $49.99/£39.99 or as a kit with the AirHed Trinity for $129.99/£109.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Our only reservation is that for a company that comes up with such eclectic names for its products as the Brian, Lexie and Wrapz, 'Window Mount Clamp' feels a little on the dull side. What's wrong with Winnie?

Interested in alternative camera mounts? How about the best star tracker mounts, best desk mounts or best equatorial mounts? Of course, you could simply plump for one of the best tripods instead…