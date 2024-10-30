3 Legged Thing Window Mount Clamp is perfect for photographers who can't be bothered to get out of their car

Mount cameras or other optical kit onto vehicle windows when you need to stabilize your shooting and space is tight with 3 Legged Thing's Window Mount Clamp

Why hike for hours in the predawn darkness to set up your camera in the freezing drizzle to capture a sunrise that may never even show up, when you can shoot something almost as good from the parking lot with the heater pumping out a toasty 77ºF?

3 Legged Thing has been thinking along the same lines, and the result is the Window Mount Clamp, which as the name suggests, clamps onto vehicle windows (or similar edges that are less than 20mm wide) and has a standard 3/8”-16 screw mount on the top, onto which a variety of different tripod heads can be attached. The clamp affixes to the window or using a screw mechanism. A soft-to-the-touch rubber lining protects the window or other surfaces to avoid marks or scratches.

