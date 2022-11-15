20% off the Fujifilm X-H2 is the best early Black Friday camera deal so far

The Fujifilm X-H2 is the second flagship from the Japanese camera maker and it was announced only in September this year. It made headlines for being the world's highest resolution APS-C format camera, with a 40MP 8K sensor under the hood.

That's not the only headline we think is worth checking out: getting a very generous 20% off ahead of Black Friday is also something worth taking note of. This offer comes to us via Amazon Australia and it's something we really weren't expecting to see at all – a discount on the Fujifilm X-H2S is what we thought we'd see.

Whether this offer on the X-H2 will continue through the Black Friday sale weekend is anyone's guess, but if you're a Fujifilm fan looking for one of the best cameras to come out this year, then you really ought to consider this early Black Friday camera deal.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm X-H2 (body only) | AU$3,399 AU$2,699 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$700) This 40MP speedster has only just been announced and it's good to see it get a 20% discount. With support for 8K video and remarkable speed and processing power, the X-H2 is truly a mirrorless marvel. Fujifilm fans should be excited if they've been keen on this one.

Fujifilm has not put a foot wrong with the X-H2, and that includes the price point. At full price, it's an RRP of AU$3,399, but at just AU$2,699 for the body alone, it's an absolute steal!

So what do you get for your money? That record-breaking 40MP sensor is not it's only headline act. 8K/30p video recording that competes with full-frame rivals like the Canon EOS R5 is also on board. The newly designed fifth-generation X-Trans CMOS 5HR back-illuminated sensor helps it achieve excellent results and is focused on photographers who need the resolution power, like landscapes and architecture.

You're not going to get the same 40fps blackout-free shooting speed of the X-H2S here though. The X-H2 tops out its burst rate 20fps with autofocus and auto exposure when using the electronic shutter, but even that is more than enough for speedy captures.

You also get a 160MP multi-shot mode that combines 20 images captured in sequence to create the high-res result in post (not in-camera).

Base ISO is lower too on X-H2 as compared to the X-H2S, starting off at a sensitivity of ISO 125 (versus ISO 160). 13+ stops of dynamic range, 425 autofocus points and an AF algorithm that makes it three times faster than the X-T4 and improves face/eye detection too... and that's just some of its features.

Oh, and did we mention its ultra-fast electronic shutter speed of a mere 1/80,000 of a second? A 720-shot battery life is also pretty darn good. And all for less than the price of the X-H2S too (although that's a different beast on its own).

If it's a really good camera you want, this one could be it.

Read more:

Fujifilm X-H2 vs X-H2S

Fujifilm X-T5 vs X-H2

Best hybrid cameras

Best mirrorless cameras

Best Fujifilm cameras

Best Fujifilm lenses