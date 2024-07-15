12 photographers shortlisted for Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2024

Leica recognizes exceptional talent with its internationally esteemed photography award, on this – the 44th occasion – twelve photographers have been shortlisted for the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

Each shortlisted series is available at www.leica-oskar-barnack-award.com and will be showcased in greater detail over the coming weeks.

The main and newcomer awards winners will be announced on October 10, 2024, and will be accompanied by a grand celebration at Leica headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany.

Jimoh Boton, Nigeria 2018 from the series It’s All in My Head © Etinosa Yvonne/LOBA 2024 (Image credit: Etinosa Yvonne/LOBA 2024)

The selection process began with 80 international photographers from around 50 countries submitting their proposals for LOBA 2024. This was followed by the jury convening to finalize the shortlist and determine the winners in both the main and newcomer categories.

This year the LOBA Newcomer Award, designated for photographers under 30, features nominees proposed in collaboration with prominent international photography institutions and universities from 20 countries.

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director & Chief Representative Leica Galleries International, said: “The collaboration with the nominators and the jury’s discussions surrounding the various series were, once again, highly enjoyable and enriching. The results are impressive; and it seems more important than ever to offer committed photographers a forum where their series can respond to current challenging problems. Therefore, it is not surprising that climate and the environment, social and ethnic conflicts, violence and marginalisation are at the centre of many of the series. All of the series show a humanistic view of the difficult situations in the world. I’m particularly pleased that even more women photographers entered the competition this year."

After the award ceremony on October 10, 2024, all shortlisted LOBA series will be part of a major exhibition at the Ernst Leitz Museum in Wetzlar, Germany, supported by WhiteWall. The exhibition will then travel to various Leica Galleries and photo festivals worldwide.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The largest LED panel tunnel in the world connects office spaces, São Paulo, Brazil 2023 from the series Inattention Era © Lucas Lenci/LOBA 2024 (Image credit: Lucas Lenci/LOBA 2024)

The 12 selected series by the shortlisted nominees for the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2024 are as follows:

Forough Alaei: The Underneath of the Calm Streets of Iran Forough Alaei (born 1989) captures Iranian women defying state rules after Mahsa Amini's death in 2022, showcasing their fight for "Woman, Life, Freedom."

Anush Babajanyan: Nagorno-Karabakh War and Exodus Anush Babajanyan (born 1983) documents the conflict and displacement in Nagorno-Karabakh, highlighting the uncertain future of Armenian families who fled in 2023.

Emily Garthwaite: Tears of the Tigris Emily Garthwaite (born 1993) follows the River Tigris, examining political and environmental issues threatening 30 million people in the region.

Ksenia Ivanova: Between the Trees of the South Caucasus Ksenia Ivanova (born 1990) explores the unresolved South Caucasus conflict and questions the region's future amid ongoing tensions.

Maria Gutu: Homeland Maria Gutu (born 1996) reflects on mass emigration in Moldova and its impact on children growing up without parents, drawing from her personal experience.

Lucas Lenci: Inattention Era Lucas Lenci (born 1980) depicts empty public spaces to symbolize modern life's sensory overload and constant distraction.

Adriana Loureiro Fernandez: Paradise Lost Adriana Loureiro Fernandez (born 1988) documents Venezuela’s decline over ten years, showing both despair and the hope of a resilient young generation.

Sara Meneses Cuapio: Raízhambre (Root Hunger) Sara Meneses Cuapio (born 1995) highlights the environmental and cultural impact of deforestation on Mexico's Matlalcuéyetl volcano slopes.

Davide Monteleone: Critical Minerals – Geography of Energy Davide Monteleone (born 1974) investigates the global shift to renewable energy, focusing on the impacts of mining in Chile, the Congo, and Indonesia.

Ingmar Björn Nolting: An Anthology of Changing Climate Ingmar Björn Nolting (born 1995) examines Germany’s efforts for climate neutrality by 2045 and the resulting societal divisions.

Tong Niu: Express Delivery Tong Niu (born 1998) captures the lives of Chinese e-commerce workers and their migration journeys in Jiangsu.

Etinosa Yvonne: It’s All in My Head Etinosa Yvonne (born 1989) explores the impact of violence and terrorism in Nigeria through her multimedia project with survivors.

The LOBA is one of the most prestigious and lucrative awards in photography. The main category winner receives €40,000, approximately $43,600, and Leica camera equipment valued at €10,000, or around $10,900 while the Newcomer Award winner receives €10,000 ($10,900) and a Leica Q3.